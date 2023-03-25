Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) CEO Amir Adnani Buys 20,000 Shares

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UECGet Rating) CEO Amir Adnani acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,635,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,923,825.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

UEC opened at $2.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.57 and a beta of 2.01. Uranium Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy in the third quarter worth about $35,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Uranium Energy by 37.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 40.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

