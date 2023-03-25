Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) CEO Amir Adnani Buys 20,000 Shares

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) CEO Amir Adnani acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,635,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,923,825.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Uranium Energy Stock Performance
UEC opened at $2.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.57 and a beta of 2.01. Uranium Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Uranium Energy Company Profile
Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Uranium Energy (UEC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.