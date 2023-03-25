Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU) Director Eric M. Tech Sells 34,597 Shares of Stock

Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU – Get Rating) Director Eric M. Tech sold 34,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $39,440.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 969,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,808.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Spruce Power Stock Performance

NYSE:SPRU opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.11. Spruce Power Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $2.28.

