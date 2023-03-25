Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) EVP Scott Melbye Purchases 21,000 Shares

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) EVP Scott Melbye acquired 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 773,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,452.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Uranium Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of UEC opened at $2.73 on Friday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.57 and a beta of 2.01.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 1,294.7% during the second quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 10,470,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,249,000 after acquiring an additional 9,719,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 27.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,690,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,815,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,446 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,140,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 12.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,966,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,836 shares in the last quarter. 40.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

