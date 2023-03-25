Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) COO Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) COO Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $54,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 334,761 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,766.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 22nd, Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson sold 5,000 shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $57,550.00.
Ivanhoe Electric Stock Up 0.2 %
IE opened at $11.02 on Friday. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
A number of research firms have commented on IE. Scotiabank began coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ivanhoe Electric from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Ivanhoe Electric from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.70.
Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.
