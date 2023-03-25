Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) COO Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) COO Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $54,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 334,761 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,766.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ivanhoe Electric alerts:

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson sold 5,000 shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $57,550.00.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Up 0.2 %

IE opened at $11.02 on Friday. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 329,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IE. Scotiabank began coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ivanhoe Electric from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Ivanhoe Electric from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.70.

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.