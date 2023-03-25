GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Director H Lawrence Culp, Jr. Buys 748 Shares of Stock

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) Director H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.26 per share, for a total transaction of $51,806.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,098.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $76.46 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $78.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About GE HealthCare Technologies

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GEHC shares. Edward Jones started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

(Get Rating)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.