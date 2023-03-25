GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Director H Lawrence Culp, Jr. Buys 748 Shares of Stock

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) Director H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.26 per share, for a total transaction of $51,806.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,098.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $76.46 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $78.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About GE HealthCare Technologies
GE HealthCare Technologies Inc provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
