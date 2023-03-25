Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $225.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Shares of CRM opened at $190.06 on Friday. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $222.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 905.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $690,001.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,527,686.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,559 shares of company stock valued at $8,573,274 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483,854 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $797,956,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $401,215,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

