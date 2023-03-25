Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz Sells 2,484 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 2,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $139,898.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 639,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,033,704.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew Rabinowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Matthew Rabinowitz sold 2,706 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $107,022.30.

Natera Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $56.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.90. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.35 and a twelve month high of $59.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 106.67% and a negative net margin of 66.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.48) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Natera in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 4,595.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Natera by 970.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.27.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.