The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of $24.60- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $24.77. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 1.4 %

The Cigna Group stock opened at $260.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.76. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $239.50 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $339.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Cigna Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Cigna Group

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.