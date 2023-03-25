Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 1,373 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $77,327.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,651,394.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 24th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 651 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $35,935.20.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 5,218 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $255,368.92.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 19,326 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $844,159.68.

On Monday, January 30th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 48,697 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $2,049,169.76.

On Monday, January 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,273 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $94,465.88.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,644 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $144,120.20.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 915 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $36,453.60.

Natera Stock Performance

NTRA opened at $56.65 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.77 and its 200-day moving average is $44.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 106.67% and a negative net margin of 66.79%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.48) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 4,595.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Natera by 970.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

