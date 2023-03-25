Central Bank & Trust Co. Acquires New Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $533,000. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $367,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,367,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,036,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ELV shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $581.68.

Elevance Health Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $456.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $477.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.69. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.02 and a 52-week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.