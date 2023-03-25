Central Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 157.4% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 139.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFAV opened at $66.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

