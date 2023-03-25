Central Bank & Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 2,941 Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,941 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $3,799,667.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,244,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Quanta Services Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.25.

PWR stock opened at $160.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.86 and a 200-day moving average of $145.77. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.33 and a 12-month high of $168.75.

Quanta Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.