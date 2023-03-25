Central Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 451 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 75,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after buying an additional 15,940 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 25,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 16,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE KO opened at $60.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.55.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

