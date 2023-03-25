Activest Wealth Management Decreases Position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Activest Wealth Management decreased its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IHAK opened at $34.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.35. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $31.29 and a 52-week high of $43.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.96 million, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

