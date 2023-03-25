Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $132,000 Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,106,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,840,000 after buying an additional 935,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,652,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,732,000 after buying an additional 692,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,177,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,264,000 after buying an additional 522,221 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,271,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,740,000 after buying an additional 304,648 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,319,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,417,000 after buying an additional 30,245 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on XEL. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.10.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $65.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.00 and a 200-day moving average of $66.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.62%.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

