Activest Wealth Management Has $48,000 Holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Activest Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 597.8% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the period.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of TQQQ stock opened at $25.82 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.71.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%.

(Get Rating)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.