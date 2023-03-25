Activest Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Activest Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 116.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,706,000 after buying an additional 543,411 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter valued at $15,781,000. Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,363,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 255,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,776,000 after purchasing an additional 142,672 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TAN stock opened at $72.98 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $55.54 and a 12-month high of $91.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.28.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

