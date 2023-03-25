Activest Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $662,551,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,763,000 after acquiring an additional 457,024 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 552,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,636,000 after acquiring an additional 302,741 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 146.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,121,000 after purchasing an additional 249,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the third quarter valued at $31,734,000. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.50.

Aspen Technology Stock Down 2.4 %

Aspen Technology Company Profile

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $199.75 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.93 and a 1-year high of $263.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.54.

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

Read More

