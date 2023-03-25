Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $128,000 Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Baidu were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,078,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $361,721,000 after acquiring an additional 358,213 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,639,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $349,165,000 after purchasing an additional 221,092 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in Baidu by 81.3% during the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,481,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,069,000 after purchasing an additional 664,373 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Baidu by 1.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,298,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $152,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Baidu by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,197,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $178,049,000 after buying an additional 35,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

BIDU opened at $156.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.00 and a 200-day moving average of $121.20. The company has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.68. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $160.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIDU. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Baidu from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Baidu from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Baidu from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $217.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.06.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

