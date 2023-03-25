Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 222 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 3.5 %

XEL stock opened at $65.55 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.60.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

