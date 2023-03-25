Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 172 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in STERIS were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in STERIS by 2,254.9% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 831,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,216,000 after purchasing an additional 795,926 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in STERIS by 10.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,087,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $845,914,000 after purchasing an additional 488,829 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in STERIS by 89.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,645,000 after purchasing an additional 451,235 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in STERIS in the third quarter valued at about $73,729,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in STERIS by 586.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 389,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,835,000 after purchasing an additional 333,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

STE stock opened at $185.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -638.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.69 and a 200-day moving average of $184.77. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.21 and a fifty-two week high of $255.93.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -648.25%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STE. TheStreet downgraded STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.83.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

