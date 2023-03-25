Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Raises Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Allstate were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 40.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53,824 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 13.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 36.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Allstate Price Performance

ALL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.85.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $105.59 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $103.20 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.28. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of -19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.59.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.92%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

