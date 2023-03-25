CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 111.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 504.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of CSGP opened at $67.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.76 and its 200-day moving average is $75.95. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $85.37. The firm has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 13.92, a current ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

