Czech National Bank Grows Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $141.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.44. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $173.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.56.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AWK. TheStreet downgraded American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.29.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

