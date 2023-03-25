Essex Savings Bank Grows Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,733 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.1% of Essex Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 14,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,641 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the third quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Visa Stock Performance

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $221.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.52 and its 200-day moving average is $209.03. The stock has a market cap of $415.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

