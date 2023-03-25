Czech National Bank Has $3.33 Million Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.68.

State Street Stock Down 1.4 %

State Street Announces Dividend

Shares of STT stock opened at $71.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.92 and a 200-day moving average of $77.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $94.74. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About State Street

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

