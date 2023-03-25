Czech National Bank Boosts Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Czech National Bank grew its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $125.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $138.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.81.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Vertical Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.84.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

