Diversified Trust Co Raises Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,191 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,069,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in NIKE by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,597 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

NIKE Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $120.71 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $139.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.44.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

