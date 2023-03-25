Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 3.4% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $41,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after acquiring an additional 82,429 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,528 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $152.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.76 and its 200-day moving average is $167.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $397.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.73.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

