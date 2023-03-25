Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.1% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $152.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.06%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.73.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

