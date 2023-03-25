Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 1,271 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG opened at $130.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.13. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $149.17. The company has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. UBS Group lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

