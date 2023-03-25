Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Director Lawrence A. Barbetta Sells 1,218 Shares of Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.30, for a total transaction of $371,855.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,041.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Winmark Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WINA opened at $304.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $282.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.58. Winmark Co. has a 52 week low of $183.93 and a 52 week high of $307.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Winmark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Winmark’s payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winmark

WINA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Winmark in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Winmark by 91.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 864.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Winmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade gently used merchandise and provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise and provides strategic consulting services related to franchising.

Further Reading

