Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $152,000 Stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1,031.5% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares in the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 75,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 198.6% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the third quarter valued at $355,000.
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ CATH opened at $48.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.68. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a one year low of $42.55 and a one year high of $57.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01.
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Increases Dividend
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Profile
The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.