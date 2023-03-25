Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $567,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $53.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.61. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $61.22.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

