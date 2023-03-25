Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 47 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1,445.5% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total transaction of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,032. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $277.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $287.13 and a 200 day moving average of $262.77. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $309.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.24.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Further Reading

