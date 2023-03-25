Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Position Cut by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Edison International were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 980.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 975.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the third quarter valued at $46,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EIX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Edison International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.27.

Edison International Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of EIX opened at $68.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.78. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $73.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 184.38%.

Edison International Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

