Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 175 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $69.13 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $75.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

