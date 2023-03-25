Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.47 and last traded at $11.34. Approximately 410,549 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,357,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.

UPWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Upwork in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Upwork in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.60.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $240,112.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 936,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,742,262.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $240,112.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 936,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,742,262.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $129,966.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,126.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,991 shares of company stock valued at $704,683. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Upwork by 210.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,998,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,859,000 after buying an additional 1,355,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,257,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Upwork by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,791,000 after buying an additional 966,196 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Upwork by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,378,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,039,000 after buying an additional 601,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Upwork by 582.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 652,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after buying an additional 556,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

