Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Stock Price Up 14.3%

Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB – Get Rating) shares rose 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 163,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 103,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Vanadiumcorp Resource Stock Up 28.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10.

Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Vanadiumcorp Resource

VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply.

