Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.78 and last traded at $35.78. Approximately 294,186 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 750,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.75.
Analyst Ratings Changes
VTYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.
Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.51 and its 200 day moving average is $34.10.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ventyx Biosciences
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $558,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $2,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.
Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ventyx Biosciences (VTYX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.