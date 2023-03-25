GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.79

GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.79 and last traded at $19.79, with a volume of 551469 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.53.

GraniteShares Gold Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares Gold Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 50,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 10,603 shares during the period. Financial Guidance Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 44,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 23,583 shares during the last quarter. DMG Group LLC grew its holdings in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter.

About GraniteShares Gold Trust

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

