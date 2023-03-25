Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.35

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 1437351 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

UNIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uniti Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.46.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average is $6.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.80%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is -545.40%.

In other Uniti Group news, CEO Kenny Gunderman bought 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $983,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,372,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,244.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Uniti Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,313,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,187,000 after purchasing an additional 250,730 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Uniti Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,945,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,723,000 after purchasing an additional 249,439 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Uniti Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,287,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,546,000 after purchasing an additional 137,576 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,231,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,206,000 after acquiring an additional 123,123 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,033,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,886,000 after acquiring an additional 52,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

