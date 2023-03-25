Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Plans $0.06 Dividend

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0587 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Medical Facilities Stock Performance

MFCSF stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.68. Medical Facilities has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $9.64.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corp. engages in the provision of surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center. Its facilities include Arkansas Surgical Hospital, Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital, Black Hills Surgical Hospital, Newport Center Surgical, City Place Surgery Center, and Two Rivers Surgical Center.

