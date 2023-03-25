Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB) Announces GBX 0.65 Dividend

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Tribal Group Stock Down 6.9 %

TRB stock opened at GBX 35 ($0.43) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 50.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 57.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £74.28 million, a PE ratio of 1,750.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.86. Tribal Group has a 52 week low of GBX 34.20 ($0.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 96 ($1.18).

Tribal Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Tribal Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides education related systems, solutions, and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, other Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Student Information Systems (SIS) and Education Services (ES). The SIS segment offers software, and maintenance and support services; and deploys and configures software solutions, asset management, and information managed services for its customers.

