Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB) Announces GBX 0.65 Dividend

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Tribal Group Stock Down 6.9 %
TRB stock opened at GBX 35 ($0.43) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 50.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 57.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £74.28 million, a PE ratio of 1,750.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.86. Tribal Group has a 52 week low of GBX 34.20 ($0.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 96 ($1.18).
Tribal Group Company Profile
