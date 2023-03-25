Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Declares GBX 12.90 Dividend

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.90 ($0.16) per share on Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SMIN stock opened at GBX 1,710 ($21.00) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 57,000.00, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.66. Smiths Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,352.50 ($16.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,807 ($22.19). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,742.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,628.94.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Smiths Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Smiths Group from GBX 1,730 ($21.25) to GBX 1,860 ($22.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Smiths Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.49) to GBX 1,845 ($22.66) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Smiths Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,776.25 ($21.81).

In other Smiths Group news, insider Richard Howes purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,756 ($21.56) per share, for a total transaction of £1,756 ($2,156.45). Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

