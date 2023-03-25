Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Declares GBX 12.90 Dividend

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2023

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMINGet Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.90 ($0.16) per share on Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Smiths Group Stock Down 0.3 %

SMIN stock opened at GBX 1,710 ($21.00) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 57,000.00, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.66. Smiths Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,352.50 ($16.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,807 ($22.19). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,742.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,628.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Smiths Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Smiths Group from GBX 1,730 ($21.25) to GBX 1,860 ($22.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Smiths Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.49) to GBX 1,845 ($22.66) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Smiths Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,776.25 ($21.81).

Insider Activity

In other Smiths Group news, insider Richard Howes purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,756 ($21.56) per share, for a total transaction of £1,756 ($2,156.45). Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Smiths Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Smiths Group (LON:SMIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.