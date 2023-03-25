Sigma Healthcare Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:SIG)

Sigma Healthcare Limited (ASX:SIG – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Friday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.

Sigma Healthcare Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Get Sigma Healthcare alerts:

Sigma Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Sigma Healthcare Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and distribution of pharmaceutical products primarily in Australia. It operates approximately 1,200 branded and independent pharmacy stores under the Amcal, Discount Drug Stores, Guardian, WholeLife, and PharmaSave brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.