Games Workshop Group PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 120 (LON:GAW)

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 120 ($1.47) per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Games Workshop Group Price Performance

GAW stock opened at GBX 9,115 ($111.94) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9,137.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,901.26. The stock has a market cap of £3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,392.39, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27. Games Workshop Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,565 ($68.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9,545 ($117.22). The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kevin Rountree bought 168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 9,208 ($113.08) per share, with a total value of £15,469.44 ($18,997.22). 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Games Workshop Group Company Profile

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy, an off shoot of Warhammer 40,000.

Featured Stories

