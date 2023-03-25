Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC) Declares GBX 0.42 Dividend

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Ediston Property Investment Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Ediston Property Investment stock opened at GBX 63.60 ($0.78) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £134.41 million, a PE ratio of 636.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 31.16, a quick ratio of 22.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 64.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 64.68. Ediston Property Investment has a 1 year low of GBX 58.60 ($0.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 82.80 ($1.02).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($0.98) target price on shares of Ediston Property Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

About Ediston Property Investment

In other Ediston Property Investment news, insider Karyn Lamont bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £6,500 ($7,982.32). 7.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

