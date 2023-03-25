Atlas Arteria Limited (ASX:ALX) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.20

Atlas Arteria Limited (ASX:ALX – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Friday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th.
Atlas Arteria Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.74, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 1.77.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Graeme Bevans 146,434 shares of Atlas Arteria stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Atlas Arteria
Atlas Arteria Limited owns, develops, and operates toll roads. It holds a 13.4% interest in 22-kilometer toll road investors partnership II (TRIP II), the concessionaire for Dulles Greenway toll road located in Virginia, the United States. The company was formerly known as Macquarie Atlas Roads Limited and changed its name to Atlas Arteria Limited in May 2018.
See Also
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Arteria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Arteria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.