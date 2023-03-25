Atlas Arteria Limited (ASX:ALX) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.20

Atlas Arteria Limited (ASX:ALX – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Friday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.74, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

In related news, insider Graeme Bevans 146,434 shares of Atlas Arteria stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atlas Arteria Limited owns, develops, and operates toll roads. It holds a 13.4% interest in 22-kilometer toll road investors partnership II (TRIP II), the concessionaire for Dulles Greenway toll road located in Virginia, the United States. The company was formerly known as Macquarie Atlas Roads Limited and changed its name to Atlas Arteria Limited in May 2018.

