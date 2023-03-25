Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF) Plans $0.03 Interim Dividend

Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFFGet Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.03, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23.

In other news, insider David Bryant purchased 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.19 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of A$503,930.00 ($338,208.05). Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Rural Funds Group is an agricultural Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX under the code RFF. RFF owns a diversified portfolio of Australian agricultural assets which are leased predominantly to corporate agricultural operators. RFF targets distribution growth of 4% per annum by owning and improving farms that are leased to good counterparties.

